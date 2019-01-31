Callahan, Helen P., Age: 96, Middletown

Helen P. Callahan, 96, of Middletown, passed away surrounded by her loving family Jan. 8 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. She was born in Jersey City and lived in Middletown for over 80 years.

Helen worked as a dietary aide at Riverview Medical Center for many years before her retirement. Her favorite hobby was her family. She especially enjoyed holidays and family reunions where her grandchildren would dress her in various hats.

Greeting her on the other side is a special circle of loved ones, her parents and siblings, all of whom she spoke of and missed every day. The ones she missed most were the love of her life Thomas Callahan and her beloved daughter Ellen Hutton.

Surviving are her three daughters, Patricia Dowd, Sharon (Robert) Knouse, and Geraldine (Robert) Haithcock; son-in-law, John Hutton; grandchildren, William (Lisa) Dowd, Patrick (Jeanette) Dowd, Madonna Dowd, Lauren (Mark) Kokot, Denise (Stephen) Snyder, Kimberly (Jake) Kelchner, Melissa Haithcock (James Straniero), Robert (Zuleika) Haithcock, and Colleen Hutton. Also surviving are 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Jan. 11 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were Jan. 12 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was held at St. Catherine’s RC Church, Middletown. Burial followed at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Keyport.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Helen’s name to the St. Catherine Laboure Church, 130 Bray Ave., Middletown, NJ 07748

For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.

