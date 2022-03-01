Colleen Shaughnessy (née Gately), 61, of Middletown, died peacefully at home Feb. 7, 2022, surrounded by her family. Colleen was born in Orange to the late Cathryn and James Gately. She was raised in Newark, Irvington and South Orange. Colleen lived in Short Hills with her husband Kevin where she raised her three children before moving to Middletown in 2011.

Colleen was known as an incredibly kind and generous woman who would do anything for the ones she loved. She enjoyed playing cards with her family, spending quality time with her children and grandchildren, and loved participating in her football pools.

Colleen is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Kevin Shaughnessy; her daughters Kelli Shaughnessy and her fiancé Taj Dickinson, Erin Cerqueira and her husband Mario; her son Matthew Shaughnessy; her “adopted” daughter Julie Kinloch; her four grandchildren, Damian, Jordan, Sophia and Logan; her brothers Paul Gately and Robert Gately; her sisters Nancy Gately and Barbara Wilms; and many dearly loved nieces, nephews and friends.

Colleen was predeceased by her sisters Mary Rivera and Cathryn Cardinale.

A memorial Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at St. Catherine’s Church, 110 Bray Ave., Middletown, NJ 07748.

The article originally appeared in the February 24 – March 2, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.