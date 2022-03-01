Marjorie Goff Porges, beloved daughter of Dr. Frank J. Goff and Dorothy M. Goff, born April 18, 1935 in Red Bank, died from natural causes Feb. 7, 2022. Marji is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Bob Porges, her four children, Rob and his wife Mary, Susie and her husband Bruce Feiring, daughter Sharon and son Teddy. She was adored by her nine grandchildren, Chris Porges, Cliff Feiring, Sean Feiring, Ashley Porges, Matt Feiring, Ally Porges Goolabsingh, Maggie Feiring, Kevin Street and Veronica Porges. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, as well as many extended family and friends.

Marji attended St. James grammar school and Red Bank Catholic high school in Red Bank, along with her sisters Dottie Ann and Frankie, known affectionately as the “Goff Girls.” She attended Marymount College.

Marji was a devoted mother, grandmother and homemaker who volunteered her time and energy as a PTA member at Holy Cross grammar school in Rumson. Upon moving to Lauderdale by The Sea, Florida, she spent her days as a volunteer at Holy Cross Hospital, enjoyed the beach and played her share of solitaire. She became an Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister at The Assumption Catholic Church in Lauderdale by The Sea where she would attend Mass daily.

Services were held Feb. 19 at The Assumption Catholic Church, Lauderdale By The Sea, Florida, beginning with a greeting in the Chapel of Assumption, followed by a Mass in the church and a gathering in the church Community Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Marji’s name may be made to The Assumption Church at 2001 South Ocean Blvd., Lauderdale by The Sea, Florida, 33062.

The article originally appeared in the February 24 – March 2, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.