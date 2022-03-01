Bernard H. Natelson, 94, of Little Silver, died at his home Feb. 15, 2022.

“Bud” Natelson was born April 4, 1927, in Elizabeth, where he was raised, son of Benjamin and Florence Natelson. After attending Blair Academy he studied English and attained a bachelor’s degree from Yale University, Class of 1950. While working as a cub reporter during a college summer vacation on the Jersey Shore, he met the love of his life and wife of 71 years Arleen Grant. They married in June 1950, settled in Fair Haven and, a short time later, moved to their home on Laurelwood Drive in Little Silver where they lived for 57 years before retiring to the Alderbrook community.

Bud’s father and uncles expanded their North Jersey-based family clothing chain by purchasing J. Kridel on the corner of Broad and Front streets in downtown Red Bank, naming Bud the managing executive. With the help of loyal and devoted employees and customers, the store prospered and Bud was named president of the six-unit chain, which gradually transitioned to be known simply as Natelsons.

He played a leading role in many civic organizations, served on the board of directors at Riverview Medical Center, and was instrumental in the development of downtown Red Bank.

Collaborating with local artist and longtime employee Ruth Campbell, Bud developed for the business a unique advertising style, emphasizing charcoal sketch and clever copy. Despite working long hours in retail, Bud followed this artistic muse to enjoy sculpting, welding and sketching in his off hours. He also was an avid reader, particularly of biographies.

A longtime member of Congregation B’nai Israel in Rumson, Bud enjoyed learning there, attending services, participating and leading committees, and earning the love and respect of many among the congregation. Arleen and Bud centered their active social life around their longtime membership at Navesink Country Club, where Bud enjoyed golf, tennis and quietly nurturing customer relationships.

Bud was predeceased by his wife Arleen Feb. 12, 2021. Surviving are their three sons and wives, Rabbi Steven and Sherri Natelson, Jerusalem, Israel, David and Melanie Natelson, Tinton Falls, and Richard and Joan Natelson, Silver Spring, Maryland; his grandchildren, Graig and wife Mary Kathleen, Eric and wife Kelly, Aliza and husband Sruly, Bracha Leah and husband Alexander, Sarah and husband Sam, Devorah, Shoshana and Dov Ber; great-grandchildren, Yehuda, Oriel, Yaakov, Tiferet, Ruchama, Ayelet, Chana, Michaela, Mackenzie and Patrick Bernard.

A service was held Feb. 16 at Congregation B’nai Israel, Rumson, with interment at Congregation B’nai Israel Cemetery, Tinton Falls.

The article originally appeared in the February 24 – March 2, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.