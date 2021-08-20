Elizabeth Boyle

Elizabeth (Betsy) Boyle of Colts Neck and Hutchinson Island, Florida, formerly of Ocean City, died July 15, 2021, at the age of 73, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, where she graduated from Little Flower High School and Temple University, Betsy moved to New Jersey with her husband, Dr. Brian J. Boyle, as he joined Red Bank Gastroenterology.

Predeceased by her parents, John and Elizabeth Smith, and by her brother Matthew Smith (Sue), she is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Dr. Brian J. Boyle, and by her children, Sarah McGlone (Michael) of New Providence and Brendan Boyle (Jenna) of Fair Haven, and by her grandchildren, Kaileigh and Delaenie McGlone. Five siblings, Edward Smith (Cass), Jack Smith (Susan), Mariel Clark (Dennis), Tina Spinelli and Joseph Smith (Sandra), as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

Betsy worked in the newspaper business at the Philadelphia Inquirer, The New York Times and The Two River Times. Later, she took on the role of provider relations coordinator at Red Bank Gastroenterology, where she worked for 20 years.

Through many volunteer roles, Betsy enjoyed serving her community. In Colts Neck she served as president of the PTO, participated in the founding of the Colts Neck Fair, and was a member of the Sports Foundation. Betsy also co-chaired several fundraising galas for Riverview Hospital and she was a member of the boards of the Parker Family Health Clinic and Catholic Charities, which honored her with their “Light of Hope” award for her service. Betsy also served as president of the Tri-State (NY, NJ, CT) Gladney Family Association, for which she chaired many fundraising events.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor and friend, Betsy had been told by many, “I’ll never forget what you did for me.” Her famous generosity, hospitality and loving spirit resulted in her having lifelong friends and a book group of 40 years. With her husband Brian she hosted christening, wedding, anniversary, Christmas Eve, Mother’s Day and special birthday parties for the Smith and Boyle Families and for many friends. Her homes on the beach in Ocean City and on Hutchison Island gave Betsy and Brian great pleasure, both for themselves and for the many they hosted there.

Betsy and Brian loved their home and their garden, the Jersey shore, travel and company, but most of all they loved each other and their children, Sarah and Brendan, and their grandchildren, Kaileigh and Delaenie, whose bright presence brought joy even during the dark days of Betsy’s long illness.

Compassionate, strong, beautiful and devoted, Betsy was known for her loving heart and profound courage. Betsy loved this line from a Weston Priory Hymn, “All I ask of you is forever to remember me as loving you,” and, indeed, we remember her as loving all of us.

Visitation was July 21 at the Holmdel Funeral Home, Holmdel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betsy’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org, or to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, OCRA, P.O. Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141 or ocrahope.org.

For messages of condolence, please visit Betsy’s tribute page at holmdelfuneralhome.com.

The article originally appeared in the July 22 – 28, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.