Joan Bonner

Joan (Kantusky) Bonner passed away peacefully July 17, 2021, at Sunrise Brighton Gardens Assisted Living in Middletown.

Joan was born Nov. 17, 1942, at home in the East Keansburg section of Middletown. She was a graduate of Middletown High School Class of 1961. Joan was married to her husband Dennis in June 1962 and they made their home in Keansburg, where she resided until Hurricane Sandy destroyed the home in 2012.

Joan was predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth and Chester Kantusky; her devoted husband Dennis in 2005; her loving sister Doris Jervis; her loving brothers, Richard Smith, Robert (Ticky) Smith and George Smith; and her loving goddaughter Kim Mack.

Joan is survived by her brother-in-law Anthony Jr. (Butch); sisters-in-law, Ginny of Georgia and Elizabeth (Betty) Thompson of Keansburg; and her loving cousins and nieces and nephews.

Never having children of her own, Joan loved all children, especially her great-nieces and nephews. The godchildren of Joan and Denny were very dear to their hearts, especially Dean Foulks, Kathleen Kasten, Noele Carhart, Cecilia Smith and Katy Inacio. Joan especially enjoyed her Sunday outings with her loving niece Cecilia, as well as her many outings and adventures with her dear niece and caretaker Barbara Miceli.

Joan was a bus aide for many years for Keelen’s, Helfrich and Unlimited Bus Companies.

Joan and Denny loved to go to their camper in the Irish Catskills, especially to enjoy the Irish music of Willie Lynch and Paddy Noonan. They had a lot of good times and were known to close the bar a time or two!

Joan was a member of St. Ann’s Rosary Altar Society, the Bayshore Senior Center in Keansburg, and the Cullen Senior center in Hazlet. She was also a member of the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Joan loved being with her friends whether playing cards or just enjoying each other’s company and she loved having lunch or dinner at Jillaney’s in Keansburg. Joan always fondly recalled fun times spent with her best friend Kitty who recently predeceased her.

Joan’s farewell words as she leaves us are, “Aunt Joan will have tea.”

Family and friends were invited to pay their respects July 20 at the Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, Belford. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated July 21 at St. Ann’s Church, Keansburg. Burial followed at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown.

Donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300 Rockville, MD 20852 or online at kidneyfund.org.

The family would like to thank the Sunrise (Brighton Gardens) staff in Middletown for their compassionate care. She loved the time that she was there.

The article originally appeared in the July 22 – 28, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.