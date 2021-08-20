Thomas Schulze, 59, of Belford, passed away peacefully June 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Born and raised in Kearny, Thomas graduated from Kearny High School in 1979. His love of the ocean and fishing led him to settle in Belford more than 28 years ago and his home in Belford is a loving testament to his skills as an all-around handyman, carpenter and gardener. Thomas recently retired from the U.S. Postal Service, where he had worked as a maintenance mechanic for 35 years.

Thomas was a generous, loving man and those who knew him were recipients of his good humor, patient listening and sensible counsel. Thomas knew what he wanted in life and always worked hard to achieve it. Always most central to him was his family, not only encompassing his immediate family – his childhood sweetheart and wife of 34 years, Roseann; his three boys, Thomas, James and Mark, of whom he was extremely proud; his first grandson and latest joy Carter; his seven brothers and sisters; his numerous in-laws and all of their children – but also extending the range of family broadly to include his many longtime friends, his children’s friends and his neighbors in Belford.

Thomas was a natural teacher, who was generous in sharing his knowledge and skills. His love of fishing was legendary but equally important to him was introducing his sons, his nephews and his nieces to the pleasures of angling. He could never resist a game of cribbage and was a fierce player, but he was always willing to take the time to initiate others into the intricacies of the game. He loved his garden and working in his garden with his sons. Thomas was also an avid reader, an excellent problem-solver, a rational thinker (although, against all reason, he was a lifelong Mets fan) and a longtime Deadhead.

Thomas was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Madeline Schulze. Surviving Thomas are his beloved wife Roseann (Pisani); his son Thomas Jr. and his wife Corinne, his son James and his fiancé Lauren, and his son Mark; his siblings Mary Torres, Linda Schulze, Kathy Schlagenhaft, Diane Schulze, Patricia Schulze, Howard J. Schulze and Joseph Schulze; and numerous loving in-laws, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Visitation was held June 27 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were June 28 at the funeral home. Burial followed at Bayview Cemetery, Leonardo.

The article originally appeared in the July 15 – 21, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.