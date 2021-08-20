James T. Rhode, 85, of Monmouth Beach, passed away July 1, 2021. He was born in Jersey City to the late James and Catherine (Lowery) Rhode.

Jim proudly served the country in the United States Army. He retired from Western Electric after 40 years of service and later from NJ County Parks Department. Carteret was home for 33 years where picnics, pool parties, family and friends became part of life’s memories. He was a fan of jazz, black-and-white movies, the New York Giants, the old Brooklyn Dodgers and his treasured grandchildren. Monmouth Beach became his permanent home in 2000, where family and friends loved to gather for summers and holidays.

He is predeceased by his daughter, Kathleen Wilson and his sons, Kevin and Michael Rhode. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Frances “Mickey,” of 59 years; his cherished grandchildren, Dylan and Hunter Rhode and their mother Christine Rhode; his loving sister-in-law Patricia Short and her husband Dennis; brother-in-law Will Ryan; dearest Josie Fields; and nephew Luke Short, his wife Jenna Glendye and their son Finnegan.

A memorial gathering was held July 6 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in James’ memory to the Spinal Cord Injury Project, 604 Allison Road, D-251, Piscataway, NJ 08854 or keck.rutgers.edu.

The article originally appeared in the July 15 – 21, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.