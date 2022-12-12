Georgia K. Smith passed away peacefully Nov. 25, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She was born Georgia Ruth Knobloch Nov. 8, 1933, in Neptune, the oldest child of George and Ruth (Applegate) Knobloch.

She attended Rumson High School, St. Mary’s Hall and Sweet Briar College.

On Sept. 25, 1954, Georgia married Philip T. Smith Jr. and they began a loving journey for over 61 years. Together they raised four sons.

Georgia was an owner/broker of Two Rivers Realty in Rumson. She was a former member of Rumson Country Club, Seabright Beach Club, Tequesta Country Club, and Jupiter Inlet Beach Club.

She was a parishioner of St. George’s-by-the-River, Rumson and Church of the Good Shepherd, Tequesta, Florida. She served as a volunteer at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank and Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Florida.

Georgia excelled at cooking, bridge, golf, crossword puzzles, and painting. She was a funny, clever, loving person who was always there to support her family and friends. She maintained an open-mindedness and never was critical of others. She would offer sage advice only when asked. Throughout her life she cultivated many great friendships and continued to enjoy an active social life at her residence at The Waterford, Juno Beach, Florida.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, son Karl, and brother Roger.

Georgia is survived by her three sons, Peter, Buddy (Julie), and Matt (Betsy), and her daughter-in-law Joanne (Bruce); grandsons Karl Jr. (Lindsay), Bradford (Diana), Philip IV, Thomas, Matthew Jr., William, and Graham; and great-grandchildren Karl III, Layla, Miles, Conor, and Lane; as well as extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation at trustbridge.com would be appreciated.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The article originally appeared in the December 8 – 14, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.