Thomas E. Hintelmann passed away peacefully Dec. 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. One of four brothers, Tom was born Jan. 13, 1937, in Red Bank to Lavinia and Joseph P. Hintelmann. He graduated from St. James Elementary School and Red Bank Catholic High School (Class of ’54). He continued his Catholic education at Fairfield University.

Upon graduating he began his teaching career at Red Bank Catholic High School where he taught alongside his brother Joe for the next 40 years. Tom taught U.S. history but was also known for giving his students a few good lessons about the weather. He was RBC’s biggest sports fan and loved attending football and basketball games.

While teaching at RBC, he spent his summers working at Sea Bright Beach Club where he met the love of his life, Maureen Dougherty. Tom later married Maureen and they raised their two children, Tom and Nancy, in Red Bank, the town he loved so well.

Tom served his country, his community and his parish. He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves. He was elected to the Red Bank Borough Council in 1974 and served the town for 30 years in many capacities, including as police commissioner.

Tom was a parishioner at St. James Roman Catholic Church.

Tom’s greatest passion was his family. He loved his wife, children, their spouses, and his grandchildren with all his heart and loved nothing more than spending time with them. In his free time he enjoyed many summers at Chapel Beach Club, watching Notre Dame football and enjoying a Coors Light with friends.

Tom was predeceased by his parents, Joseph P. and Lavinia Hintelmann, and his brothers, Joseph and Paul.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Maureen Dougherty Hintelmann; his brother James of Keansburg; his son Tom and wife Mindy of Tinton Falls; and his daughter Nancy Murphy and husband Sean of Red Bank. He is also survived by his six beloved grandchildren, Sean, Matthew, Tommy, Michael, Kaitlin and Katherine, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Dec. 4 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Dec. 5 at St. James Church, Red Bank. Burial was private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to Red Bank Catholic High School Athletic Department, 112 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701, redbankcatholic.org.

The article originally appeared in the December 8 – 14, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.