Joanne Desanctis, 60, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at home Dec. 4, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Lincoln Park, Michigan, grew up in Saddle Brook, and lived in Middletown for over 32 years. She was a dedicated homemaker and volunteered her time to support cancer patients. She was a member of Beacon Hill Country Club and an avid golfer.

Surviving are her devoted husband of 32 years, Robert DeSanctis; son Robert DeSanctis Jr.; two daughters, Julia and Grace DeSanctis; father Alan Edwards and his wife Diane; stepfather Larry Reynolds; three sisters, Valerie Edwards, Sister Louise Edwards, and Victoria Rice; brother Alan Edwards; and an extended family of in-laws, Alex and Sharon DeSanctis, Dollann DeSantis, and Grace and Anthony Capolongo. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Joanne was preceded in death by her mother, Geraldine Reynolds.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Dec. 9 at the funeral home, followed by a funeral liturgy at 10 a.m. at Mary, Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Road, Middletown. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Joanne’s name to Breast Intentions at breastIntentions.org.

The article originally appeared in the December 8 – 14, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.