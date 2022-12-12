On Nov. 11, 2022, Joyce Wright Barrett, an adored wife, mother and grandmother passed away. She was 91. Born to Paul and Lillian Wright in Baltimore, Maryland, Joyce graduated from Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. She met her husband Wallace on Fire Island, New York, and they were married in Japan where he was stationed in the U.S. Air Force.

In her younger years as a resident of Rumson, Joyce was active in the Junior League, Monmouth County Historical Association and Family and Children’s Services. As a homemaker, she created a warm and welcoming home for her three beloved daughters and all their friends.

She spent time volunteering at The Environmental Learning Center after they moved to Vero Beach, Florida. In both Vero Beach and Nantucket, she honed her love of painting and often advised all who would listen to the quoted findings of her favorite problem solver:

Judge Judy.

Joyce was best known for her wry sense of humor and quick one-line comebacks, entertaining all who knew her joyous spirit.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband Wally of 65 years in 2019. She is survived by her three daughters, Alison Abbott, Adrian Proll and Elizabeth Dougherty, and three grandchildren, Maxwell, Morgan and Nicholas, all residing in Massachusetts. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home of Vero Beach, Florida, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The article originally appeared in the December 8 – 14, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.