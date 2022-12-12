Geraldine Robinson was born April 11, 1934, in Fernandina Beach, Florida, to parents Samuel and Annie Robinson. Geraldine was educated through the Peck School in Fernandina and, after graduation, worked as a domestic homemaker. She later moved to New Jersey where she worked for a private family for over 50 years. She passed Nov. 6, 2022.

Geri was a child of God who loved the Lord. She was a dedicated and faithful member of Fisk Chapel AME church. She served as president of the Usher Board and president of the Culinary Committee. She was a longtime trustee and president of the Senior Choir. Geri also orchestrated the many Gospel Extravaganzas held at the church.

Geri thoroughly enjoyed her duties working at the voter polls and she looked forward to participating in the election/voting process.

Her passion for cooking and baking pies could not be matched. She loved cooking for her family and baking pies for anyone, for any occasion. She was known as the “pie lady.” She will be remembered for her kind and giving heart. She was always there to help her family and friends by giving advice and always sending up prayers. Geri was loved and admired by so many people and she will be missed.

Geri was predeceased by her son James Thomas Jr., her parents and her sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Liticia Robinson, Union City, Georgia, Cassandra Bologna (Phil) of Morrisville, North Carolina, and Helen Robinson, Lithonia, Georgia; a son Eric Thomas, Oceanport; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Fisk Chapel AME Church, 38 Fisk St., Fair Haven. Burial will immediately follow at White Ridge Cemetery in Eatontown. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The article originally appeared in the December 1 – 8, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.