Virginia Q. Hesse, 83, of Red Bank, passed away peacefully Nov. 17, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Brooklyn to the late William and Marie Quinn. Virginia attended Red Bank Catholic High School, graduating in 1956 and, after raising her family, went on to Georgian Court College where she graduated in 1988 with her bachelor’s degree. She was an educator at St. Ann’s School in Keansburg and then she entered U.S. government service as an agent with the Internal Revenue Service.

Virginia loved the beach, was an avid reader, enjoyed cruising in her V-8 Thunderbird, was always up for any travel adventure and, most of all, she treasured spending time with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband Irving Hesse Jr.; her son Irving “Chip” Hesse III; and her sister Roseanne Ebel.

Virginia is survived by four children, Deborah Gard (John), Elizabeth “Beth” Burton, Linda Hesse (Marie Noel Burgot) and Gerard Hesse (Diane); a brother William Quinn (Kim); four grandchildren, Quinn, Erica, Kiernan and Allison; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Nov. 25 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Nov. 26 at St. James R.C. Church in Red Bank. Interment followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Please visit Virginia’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.

The article originally appeared in the December 1 – 8, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.