Peter Heck, our own American hero, left this earth in the early morning hours of Nov. 22, 2022. He passed peacefully and pain free in the company of his loving wife and two children.

A native of Monmouth County, he spent his childhood in Rumson attending Holy Cross Grammar School, attaining the dubious honor of consistently being the student who received the most demerits… every week. He was in the first graduating class of Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft (1963).

Peter served his country with distinction as a member of the U.S. Navy. During his time in the Navy, Peter served aboard the USS Forrestal where he flew the F-4 Phantom.

After his Honorable Discharge from Navy, Peter attended Monmouth College, graduating in 1970. From the time he entered his professional life, Peter was involved in commercial real estate up and down the East Coast. He worked at Chase Manhattan Bank, Manufacturers Hanover Trust, and in the family business developing shopping centers, subdivisions, and apartment complexes.

In 1972, Peter married the love of his life, Allyn Tracy. From the first day they met they lived their best life together. Married for 50 years, they had two children, Jennifer and Michael. Peter lived for his family; he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

In 2003, Peter and Allyn moved from Little Silver to Southport, North Carolina, settling into the amazing community of St. James. They were blessed with many wonderful friends and neighbors. Peter obtained his North Carolina real estate license and in January 2004 began selling residential real estate. In September 2005, the Hecks opened Three Rivers Realty based in Southport. This allowed Peter to spend more time with his wife whom he loved more than anything. As broker-in-charge, he provided “his” agents with the benefit of his vast real estate expertise, insightful advice and the highest standards of integrity.

Peter embraced everything in his life, giving 110%. He was an experienced pilot, avid bicyclist, skilled fisherman, talented guitar player, and dedicated Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Peter was an altar server at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he made many wonderful friends. He loved to take care of his family. Notably, Peter became a world-class chef and enjoyed cooking delicious meals for his friends and family.

Peter will be missed every day by his wife Allyn, daughter Jennifer (Erik) Cook, son Michael (partner Meghan O’Hara), his sister Jane Boyle, his favorite uncle Bob Bennett, and two grandchildren, Aidan and Ryan Cook.

A funeral Mass was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport Nov. 29. Reception followed at the church. The funeral service was livestreamed via the “View Mass” link at sacredheartsouthport.org.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter’s name can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.

The article originally appeared in the December 1 – 8, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.