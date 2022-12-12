Karen Ann Fahrenholz née Neuhoff, 77, of Sea Bright and formerly of Jersey City, passed away peacefully Nov. 24, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Jersey City to the late Herman and Kathryanne Neuhoff.

Karen graduated from Jersey City University in 1967 and went on to become a teacher in the Jersey City school system, retiring in 2008 after 39 years of service. She was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Highlands, a member of the N.J.E.A. and was a trustee for Hudson County Community College for the past 14 years.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 27 years, Richard Fahrenholz; her brother Robert Neuhoff; her aunt Bernice Walsh; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was Nov. 28 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Nov. 29 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Highlands. Interment will be private.

Flowers or memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Please visit Karen’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.

The article originally appeared in the December 1 – 8, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.