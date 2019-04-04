Hanson, Elizabeth A., Age: 73, Little Silver

Elizabeth A. (Liz) Hanson, 73, of Little Silver, passed away at home with her husband by her side March 14, following a three-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Liz was born Jan. 5, 1946 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Neal A. and Elizabeth Harris Hesselton. She grew up in Suitland, Maryland and received her Bachelor of Science degree in education and psychology at Frostburg State College (now Frostburg University) in Maryland. She was married to Bruce Hanson in 1967.

Liz taught school for two years in rural Pennsylvania, helping to put her husband through graduate school, before moving to Monmouth County in 1972. She taught elementary school in the Marlboro School District, first math and science to fourth and fifth graders, and later started the first computer lab at Asher Holmes school. She earned a Master of Science degree in education from Monmouth University in 1990. She retired from elementary teaching in 2003, but continued to teach mathematics for another 10 years as an adjunct professor at Brookdale Community College.

Liz was a lover of old houses and antiques and collected glassware and Victorian hatpins. Following her retirement, Liz was very active in the Little Silver Garden Club and Little Silver’s historic Parker Homestead, established in 1665. She was a member of the board of The Parker Homestead-1665, Inc., a nonprofit corporation dedicated to the preservation and development of the homestead, and served as archivist of the homestead’s many documents.

Liz is survived by Bruce, her husband of 51 years, and her brother Robert Hesselton, his wife Christina and their children, Lucia and Neal of Tucson, Arizona. Liz was a lifelong cat lover and cat mom and leaves behind her Sea Bright rescue cat Daisy.

Visitation was held March 19 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank.

As an alternative to flowers, contributions can be made to the Parker Homestead at parkerhomestead-1665.org.

