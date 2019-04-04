Hardy, Robert D., Age: 60, Red Bank

Robert D. Hardy, 60, passed away at Riverview Medical Center March 14.

He was born in Trenton and had been a resident of Red Bank since 1995.

Robert worked as a security guard for Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank for the last 25 years. He was also a very talented chef, poet and writer.

He is predeceased by his maternal grandmother Bama Cherry.

Surviving are his children, Natosha Hardy of Red Bank, Nyrie Hardy of Red Bank and Yolonda Farmer of East Orange; his mother Salina Cherry of Oakhurst; siblings, Mathis Jones of Georgia, Earl Jones of Freehold, Betty Jones of Manchester and Lynda Blacknall of Manalapan; his ex-wife Robin Hardy of Red Bank; seven grandchildren, Nyasia, Myquan, Elijah, Kareem, Rocquell, Naimah and Gabriela; as well as three great-grandchildren.

Visitation and a service took place March 23 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. Interment followed at White Ridge Cemetery in Eatontown.

The family requests donations to either of the following charities in lieu of flowers: Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture at nmaahc.si.edu or to the Riverview Medical Center Foundation at hackensackmeridianhealth.org/givingheals.

Please visit Robert’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.

