It’s July! Time to Host a Barbecue with All the Christmas Trimmings

By Elizabeth Wulfhorst

Christmas 2020 was not a time to celebrate. As COVID-19 raged, state governments limited most gatherings and both masking and social distancing mandates were in effect across much of the country. Normal traditions – like office Christmas parties, church services and get-togethers for dinners and gift exchanges – were canceled or restricted to immediate family members or those in a safe “bubble.”

Hope was beginning to peek through the dark curtain of the pandemic, though, as the federal government approved vaccines and worked to push them out as quickly as possible to health care workers, seniors and others hit hard by the virus.

Six months later, where vaccination rates are high and climbing, people are experiencing a reawakening of sorts, daring to come out into a fairly normal world, to see friends and extended family, to celebrate.

So why wait another six months to enjoy the Christmas we missed?

Even though expectations for the season in the Northeast include cold temperatures, warm drinks and, if we are lucky, maybe a little snow, in much of the Southern Hemisphere, Christmas is always a warm-weather holiday because of the flip-flopped seasons.

There is also an almost century-long precedent for celebrating the holiday now. The phrase “Christmas in July” seems to pre-date 1940, but that is when the term came to national prominence with the release of the Preston Sturges film of the same name. Churches sometimes celebrated the event to collect Christmas gifts early enough to be sent to missions worldwide in time for Dec. 25. In 1944 the U.S. military joined forces with the U.S. Postal Service to promote the early mailing of Christmas gifts, ensuring servicemembers overseas would receive them by the winter holiday.

Eventually, marketing companies and adver tisers embraced the term to promote sales during a traditionally slow month.

Welcoming the juxtaposition of heat and humidity with red and green holiday decorations could be just what the doctor ordered – along with a COVID-19 vaccination, of course – for throwing off the confines of the past 15 months and celebrating. And for those still anxious about the virus and the current uptick in cases because of variants, outside is the best place to be. So uncover the grill, break out the sunglasses and find that Santa hat: It’s time to celebrate Christmas in July!

THE MEAL

A traditional Christmas dinner in America often includes a roasted turkey. Cooking a giant bird on a grill can be difficult – and no one wants to fire up the oven for hours in July. Make life easier and get the same effect with Cornish game hens. These diminutive birds will fit on the grill, take a shorter amount of time to cook and, as a bonus, are naturally single servings. Season them the way you would a Christmas turkey – salt, pepper, thyme and garlic powder is a good combination – and cook them until the breast registers 165 degrees on a meat thermometer. You can rub some butter under the skin for flavor and to keep the meat moist, but be careful of flare-ups when basting.

If beef Wellington is more your speed, consider an outdoor-friendly sandwich twist on the classic: Season and grill a flank steak alongside some chopped button mushrooms; slice the steak thinly and pile on a cut baguette with the sautéed mushrooms and a healthy swipe of Dijon mustard. Wrap tightly in foil until ready to serve. This sand- wich would work well hot off the grill or made ahead and served at room temp.

If you are of Italian descent or just like to enjoy the Feast of the Seven Fishes, consider paying homage to that tradition with salmon grilled on a cedar plank. Soak the plank for several hours and then lay the fish across it before placing on the grill.

For the sides, mashed potatoes can most obviously become potato salad; vegetables like asparagus and green beans can be grilled in a special perforated grill pan.

THE DESSERTS

Apple pie is a traditional Christmas dessert, but why not embrace the colors of the holiday with seasonal fruit like strawberries and raspberries? An easy, free-form galette – basically a pie without the pie plate – can be formed on a sheet pan and cooked on the grill. Garnish with fresh mint to complete the holiday color palette.

The English Christmas pudding is typically set aflame with brandy as the crowning end to dinner. Make it more American – and get a similar effect – by roasting marshmallows and elevating the humble s’more by using whiskey-infused chocolate.

Instead of fruitcake, which, let’s face it, no one really likes, how about a trifle? Cut up store-bought pound cake layered with seasonal fruit and whipped cream would be a delicious, light substitution. To mimic the best part of the fruitcake (the liquor, naturally) brush the pound cake with a little rum before assembling the dessert.

For the simplest Christmas in July dessert, look no fur ther than Mother Nature, who provides a perfectly toned summer holiday treat: watermelon. The dark pink, almost red, flesh and the green rind make it a great choice for coordinating with your décor.

THE DECORATIONS

Thanks to major online retailers like Amazon and Target, Christmas in July decorations are easy to find. A quick search turns up fun outdoor games like a Christmas tree ($12) or nutcracker ($20) ring toss.

If you have a backyard pool, grab some inflatable toys: a pool floatie that looks like a wreath ($20) and red and green beach balls for tossing. Sift through the Christmas boxes in the attic and bring out the colorful lights; strung across the bushes and plants currently flowering, they will add a festive look to the party as the sun sets.

A set of 12 neoprene can sleeves with a variety of holiday designs ($15) will keep drinks cold and make fun gifts for party attendees. To serve your Christmas in July feast, make a trip to the local party store or supermarket for red plates and green napkins.

However you choose to celebrate, whether it’s with a big backyard party or just sipping a margarita while watching the sunset, listening to Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” here’s hoping you have a very merry Christmas in July.

This article originally appeared in the July 15 – 21, 2021, print edition of The Two River Times.