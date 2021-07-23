James Patrick Barry, 73, passed away at home June 1, 2021. He was born in Passaic to the late Vincent and Margaret (Sanford) Barry.

Jim was the founder and president of J.P. Barry Hospitality and he proudly served the country in the United States Army. He was a communicant of Holy Cross Church in Rumson.

Jim’s love for the hospitality business was only surpassed by his love for his family. He demonstrated this every day of his life. One of his greatest joys was having his grandchildren playing in his office, his great-nieces running on the promenade and the whole gaggle of Barry kids running amok in the ballroom.

He spent half of his life building and creating the unforgettable experience of hospitality in both the Molly Pitcher Inn and The Oyster Point Hotel. A perfectionist in his own way, you could find him carving the famous skirt steak on Sunday afternoon or congratulating a lucky couple with a celebratory dance in the ballroom. He truly loved what he did and for that he never “worked” a day in his life.

Jim was a Renaissance man. He could fly a plane, shoot a gun, swing a golf club, captain a boat, he was a chef in his own right, had a passion for music, could throw a great party and above all, he was always dressed to the nines. He loved to travel. On any given day he could reference a comedic trip gone wrong with his brothers, or an elegant excursion with friends and family.

Jim was a professional storyteller. Halfway through you could not tell if it was truly a life experience or if there was a punchline – always keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

The greatest quality that Jim had was his ability to put a smile on every and anyone’s face. He would go to any length to create happiness in the world around him. Friends, family and perfect strangers alike could feel the love and happiness that he radiated. To know him is to love him and he will truly be missed by all.

James was predeceased by his parents and his two brothers, Michael and Peter Barry.

Surviving is his former wife, Esto Hovnanian; his children, James P. Barry Jr., Kevin M. Barry and Kate Barry; his brothers, Vincent, Danny and Timmy Barry; his sisters, Meg Cheer and Sheila Rubio; and his four grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial took place June 7 at Holy Cross RC Church in Rumson. All other arrangements are under the care of the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank.

A celebration of life was held after Mass for James at the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Jim’s memory to riverviewmedicalcenter.com/givenow. Please note that the donation is a memorial gift to the Riverview Medical Center Foundation.

Please visit Jim’s memorial page at johnedayfuneralhome.com.

The article originally appeared in the June 10 – 16, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.