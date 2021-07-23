Thomas Matthew Reardon Jr., 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family May 29, 2021.

Tom was born June 6, 1936, in Trenton, the only child of Thomas M. Reardon and Elizabeth (Tierney) Reardon. He graduated from Trenton Catholic High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1957 from The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Following graduation, Tom completed the Marine Corps Officer Candidates School in Quantico, Virginia, and served as a first lieutenant in the 6th Marine Regiment from 1957 to 1960.

He worked in the wine and spirits industry his entire career as a sales and marketing executive at W.A. Taylor & Company and its parent, Hiram Walker & Sons.

Tom was an avid sports fan, a devout Catholic, husband, father, grandfather, friend and patriot. This was reflected in his many volunteer and charitable activities. The list is broad and numerous but a few of special note include: member the College of the Holy Cross Alumni Legacy Society, Grand Knight of the Red Bank Council Knights of Columbus, trustee of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation of the Jersey Shore, former trustee of Monmouth Beach Bath & Tennis Club, past president of the Briody Bunch social organization, former member of the Little Silver Recreation Committee, Little Silver Youth Baseball coach and volunteer at The Barn food bank in Middletown.

Tom’s infectious laugh, sparking smile, humorous stories and catchy one-liners brightened every room and people were drawn to his gregarious, generous and caring personality. Tom loved playing tennis with his friends and family. During the summer months, he would most often be found on the tennis courts at Monmouth Beach Bath & Tennis Club with his Saturday/ Sunday morning groups. During the winter months, he would play tennis in the bubble at New Shrewsbury Racquet Club. In recent years, Tom would frequently exercise at The Red Bank YMCA where he developed numerous friendships.

Tom loved being a New Jerseyan and cherished dinners at MBBTC, attending his children’s and grandchildren’s activities, watching his beloved Philadelphia Phillies and his Tuesday morning coffee group with the Briody Bunch. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed marching in the Highlands and Rumson St. Patrick’s Day parades while also attending the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of the Jersey Shore Annual Dinner.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Loretta (née Gallagher); his four children, Annmarie Woods of Fair Haven, Patrice Lang (George) of Little Silver, Thomas M. Reardon, III (friend, Kathleen Mancini) of Little Silver and Eileen Hickey (Sean) of Fair Haven; as well as his nine grandchildren, Elizabeth (Joe) Dinkel, Jack and Keegan Woods, Colin, Kerry and Tommy Lang and Caitlin, MaryClaire and Caroline Hickey.

Visitation was held June 2 at John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian burial was held at the Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven. Interment followed at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Red Bank.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation at mcsf.org or The Barn for the Poorest of the Poor at barnforthepoor.org.

