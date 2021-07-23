Dr. Lawrence C. Randolph passed away at home May 20 at the age of 90. Born in Philadelphia, he graduated from Central High School before serving four years in the Air Force, including his service in the Korean War.

After his service he resumed his education, earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Columbia University and his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from New York University. He worked as a school psychologist and in various mental health clinics while building a private practice, first in Ridgewood, then Rumson and Fair Haven. He continued his practice well into his 80s.

He was equally passionate about art, producing works in oil, ink, and his favorite medium, sculpture.

Sailing was his other great love – from the Navesink to the Chesapeake, especially with his children, and always with a book of poetry.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary L; his three children and their families, son Dr. Christopher Randolph (Sarah Beardsley), daughter Lauren Randolph (Dr. Robert Goodman) and daughter Amy Randolph Lepping (James Lepping); and his grandchildren, Clayton Berry, Alexa Berry, Connor Randolph, Meghan Randolph and Kayla Lepping.

His memorial service and burial will be private as per his wishes. Anyone wishing to honor him may do so by contributing in his name to their charity or posting a tribute on lawrence-c-randolph.forevermissed.com.

The article originally appeared in the June 3 – 9, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.