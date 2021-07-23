Horst Marxen, 82, passed away at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune May 27, 2021. He was born in Hannover, Germany, to the late Anton and Elisabeth Marek. He had previously lived in Fair Haven, Norfolk, Charlotte, Sea Girt and Monmouth Beach before moving to Tinton Falls a year and a half ago.

He worked as the director of sales and marketing for Hoechst Celanese Corporation in Somerville for 40 years before retiring.

Horst enjoyed golfing, reading, following NY Rangers hockey and traveling but, more than anything, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ingrid (Drews) Marxen; his children and their spouses, Ulf and Carrie Marxen of Rumson and Birgit and Marc Criqui of Essex Fells; and five grandchildren, Tyler and Jack Marxen and Ryan, Lindsay and Greta Criqui.

All arrangements are private and under the direction of the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Horst’s memory to No Limits Café, 418 Hwy 35, Red Bank, NJ 07701. You may also donate online via their website, as there is a spot for “in memory of.”

Please join family and friends for a memorial gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at Navesink Country Club, 50 Luffburrow Lane, Red Bank, NJ 07701.

The article originally appeared in the June 3 – 9, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.