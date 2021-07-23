Maura J. Hennessey, 63, of Middletown, passed away suddenly May 22, 2021. She was born in Red Bank to the late John Campbell and Helen Clyne.

Maura attended high school at Red Bank Catholic. After graduating from Brookdale’s nursing program, she went on to work at Riverview Medical Center, eventually becoming the head nurse of the oncology unit. Maura later worked for two decades as a paraprofessional at the Mahala F. Atchison Elementary School in Tinton Falls, where she was treasured for her dedication to helping children in need.

Maura loved gardening and the beauty of flowers, beach days at Asbury Park, and spending time with her son, family and friends.

Maura is predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband John Hennessey, and her sister Lynn-Mary O’Callaghan. She is survived by her son Conor Hennessey and his fiancé Gina Lai; her brother Jack Campbell; and sisters, Judith Turner and Coleen Castle. She will be greatly missed by her many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held May 27 at John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A funeral home service occurred May 28, followed by interment at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Maura’s name to Autism Speaks.

The article originally appeared in the June 3 – 9, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.