John O’Hearn died Nov. 5, 2022. He was born and raised in Grant City on Staten Island and resided in Colts Neck for the past 30 years. John was a graduate of New Dorp High School Class of 1955. He was a retired New York City firefighter last stationed at Tottenville Ladder 76. John was the owner of South Shore Construction and Advance Concrete.

He married his wife Virginia in 1987. They moved to a farm in 1992. He loved raising cattle and riding his tractor and was famous for his hay rides for family birthdays. John was a very devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

John lost his daughter Cheryle in 1983 to cystic fibrosis. He is survived by his wife Virginia, and his daughters, Erin (Stephen) and Rachel (Adam). He is also survived by his grandchildren, John, Brad, Cheryle, Jake, Dakota and Hudson.

A Memorial Gathering was held Nov. 14 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at

cff.org/donate.

The article originally appeared in the November 17 – 23, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.