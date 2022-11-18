Elizabeth McNair, known to her friends and family as Liz or Betty, 71, of Holmdel, passed away Nov. 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Liz was born and raised in Jersey City before moving to Cliffwood Beach in her teenage years. She was a graduate of Madison Township (now Old Bridge) High School and would go on to receive her nursing degree from Union County Technical Institute and her associate degree from Brookdale Community College.

After high school graduation, Liz would meet the love of her life, Bruce, at Two Guys Department Store in Woodbridge where they were both working at the time. A few years later in 1972 the two would marry and start their life together in Eatontown. They eventually moved to Cliffwood Beach, Howell and finally Holmdel in 1979 to raise their young family.

Liz loved to decorate, do crafts and garden but she never left her nursing background behind, always helping friends and family with their medical needs.

Following graduation from nursing school, she would take her first job at Bayshore Community Hospital where her first day was the opening day of the hospital. From there she would work for many hospitals and nursing homes throughout Monmouth County before ultimately returning to Brookdale Community College to obtain her associate degree and transition into administration. While in administration she worked for many assisted living facilities in Monmouth County, helping most of them open and get their start.

She went on to help establish the Senior Helpers of Freehold and Manalapan, an agency that helps place aides and nurses with people who need them. There she headed marketing, recruiting of nurses and aides and patient evaluations.

Liz was predeceased by her parents, James and Adeline Panella; sisters and their spouses, Marie Borowski and John, and Eleanor Sorensen and Chris; her brother and his wife, Joseph Panella and Catherine; her sister-in-law Maria Panella; and her brother-in-law Thomas Perri.

Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband Bruce McNair; her children, William McNair and his wife Nancy, and Robert McNair and his wife Jessica; her sister Theresa Perri; her brothers, James and Edward; her loving grandchildren, Andrew Dente-McNair and Ava McNair; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Nov. 13 at the Holmdel Funeral Home, Holmdel. A burial service was offered at St. Joseph Cemetery, Keyport.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Liz’s memory to the Lyme Disease Association at lymediseaseassociation.org, the American Heart Association, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

