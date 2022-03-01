Leigh F. Bugbee Jr., 95, passed away peacefully Jan. 21, 2022, at his home in the Atrium in Red Bank.

Leigh was born May 1926 in Wausau, Wisconsin, to his parents Adele and Leigh Bugbee. He loved being in the outdoors. He spent many summers with his boyhood friend Todd at his family’s summer lake home.

In his late teens he and Todd drove motorcycles across country and had many adventures along the way. Arriving on the West Coast, they signed up and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on destroyers.

After his Naval service, he went on to finish college, earning a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in electrical engineering at the University of Wisconsin. While at college he met and married his sweetheart, Jeanne Marquardt.

Post college he went to work and made a career at Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill and Holmdel when it was “the think tank of the world.”

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed snow skiing, hiking, camping and canoeing with his family and friends. For many years he sailed his Albacore competitively with his daughter Nancy at Monmouth Boat Club, Red Bank.

He is survived by his wife Jeanne, their children, Leigh, Nancy and Benjamin, and their grandchildren, Brian, Brianna, Nick and Luke. He is greatly missed.

The article originally appeared in the February 24 – March 2, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.