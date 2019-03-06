Lions Club Raising Funds to Build Playground

Challenger Place at Dorbrook Park will be the home of the new playground for the blind and visually impaired. The Colts Neck Lions Club is raising funds to build the playground by the end of 2019.

Courtesy Colts Neck Lions Club

COLTS NECK – Colts Neck Lions Club celebrated its largest fundraising achievement to date by providing a check to County Freeholder Lillian Burry from the Friends of Monmouth County Parks System. With the support of the local community, the Lions Club raised over $122,000 that will be used to build a state-of-the-art playground for the blind and visually impaired. The construction of the playground, which will be an addition to the current Challenger Place playground at Dorbrook Park, will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for the summer of 2019, with an expected completion date by the end of the year.

The American with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant play system will be the first of its kind in central New Jersey and include fully accessible climbers, activity panels, xylophones, drums, water features, sounding poles, and much more. The all-inclusive playground will offer a unique sensory experience for blind, visually impaired and autistic children.

For more information, visit coltsnecklionsclub.us.

This article was first published in the Feb. 28-March. 6, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

