Loftus, Anselmi Win Individual Titles At Meet Of Champions

By Rich Chrampanis

With the best of the best competing in Toms River to close out the winter track season, two local athletes earned individual state titles at the Meet of Champions. Middletown South’s Mark Anselmi soared to 6-foot-8-inches to earn the gold medal in the high jump. Anselmi was able to get his season high jump of the year, improving on his 6.75-foot jump in the Shore Conference championships.

Red Bank Regional’s Brendan Loftus pulled off an upset in the shotput final, winning a gold medal thanks to his final throw of 56-7 feet which vaulted him over Linden’s Kyle Lipscomb to earn the gold medal. Congratulations to our two local state champs from the winter indoor track season!

This article was first published in the Feb. 28-March. 6, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

