Rumson-Fair Haven Girls Track Rewriting the Record Book

The Rumson-Fair Haven 4×400 relay team: Olivia Rehder, left, Campbell Devlin, Eva Farr and Lily Orr.

Photo by Patrick Olivero



By Rich Chrampanis

The Meet of Champions is reserved for the best competitors across the state of New Jersey, regardless of school size, and it was not a surprise to see Rumson-Fair Haven well represented at the indoor bubble in Toms River Sunday morning.

Coach Tim McLoone’s team made history as they were able to win every team title on the winter schedule. RFH won the Monmouth County and Shore Conference titles followed by wins in the state relays, state sectionals and a Group 2 state championship.

In the Meet of Champions, Rumson was able to produce two outstanding results. Junior Lily Orr finished third in the state, setting an RFH record with a time of 56.84 seconds in the 400 meters.

Lily Orr finished third in the 400 meters with a time of 56.84 seconds.

Photo by Patrick Olivero

“Lily has extraordinary talent as a runner and is also a top student,” McLoone said. “Working with sprint coach Bob Keogh we expect that she will improve even more on a national level in spring track which she is running for the first time. She and classmate Eliana Swell were the top scorers in the championship drive.”

The 4×400 relay team also produced a bronze medal effort as they broke the 4-minute mark on the flat track with a time of 3:59.59. Orr was part of that group, along with Olivia Rehder, Campbell Devlin and Eva Farr.

The 4×400 meter relay team will be joined by the RFH 4×800 and shuttle hurdle relays at the National Championships in New York City March 8-9.

This article was first published in the Feb. 28-March. 6, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

