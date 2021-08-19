Marie A. Breslin, 79, of Oceanport, passed away June 15, 2021. She was born in Jersey City to the late Joseph F. and Stella A. (Maslo) Breslin. Marie was raised in Lyndhurst and lived in Roseland before retiring in Oceanport. She graduated from Caldwell College with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Marie loved to travel and explore the many beauties of the world.

She is survived by her loving siblings, Teresa and Ed, Joseph F. and Marie, Timothy and Dianne, Stella and Shannon and Richard and Cathi. Also surviving are her seven cherished nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held June 17 at the John E. Day Funeral Home. A service was held June 18 at the funeral home. Interment followed at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Marie’s memory to the Oceanport First Aid Squad.

The article originally appeared in the June 24 – 30, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.