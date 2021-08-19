Gail P. Dunne, 76, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully with her family by her side June 6, 2021, after a long illness.

Born July 13, 1944, in New York City, Gail grew up with a strong Catholic faith and was an active member of St. Benedict Church in Holmdel. She dedicated her life to being a wonderful and devoted mother and grandmother. Family came first and was above all else to her, a value she instilled in those around her. The void left by her absence is impossible to fill.

She was predeceased by her parents, Patrick J. McGuire and Ina Mae Crockford McGuire, her sister-in-law Lucille K. Dunne and her husband of 47 years Edward T. Dunne Jr.

She is survived by her three children, Brendan, Meredith and Tara, their spouses and families. Her grandchildren, Kourtney, Jeffrey and Jordyn meant the world to her. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by her brother-in-law Sean Dunne, her niece Katie and all of her extended family, many friends and neighbors.

All services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, 201 Lyons Ave., Newark, NJ 07112.

The article originally appeared in the June 24 – 30, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.