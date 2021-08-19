Adam Perry Fairhurst, 47, of Port Monmouth, entered eternal peace June 19, 2021, in the comfort of his own home with the love of his family guiding him to his angels. Adam was born and raised in Belford.

Adam dedicated much of his life to service as a Life Member of the Middletown Township Fire Department and a Life Member and Captain (2012-2014) of Belford Engine Company #3. He was also a member of Middletown Elks #2179.

For 18 years, Adam was a brother of Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 669 and employed by Allied Fire and Safety Equipment Company before retiring early to focus on fighting the battle of his life.

Adam talked often and fondly about the times he spent fishing, watching his boys play baseball and basketball, and spending time with those he loved dearly. He loved reminiscing, re-telling stories of old times and found any excuse for a celebratory beer.

Adam was predeceased by his father Robert Perry Fairhurst and his mother Marcella Fairhurst. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 25 years and childhood sweetheart Tricia (Armstrong); beloved sons Kyle and Ryan; older brother Robert and wife Michelle (Armstrong); mother-in-law Cheryl “Ma” Armstrong; sister-in-law Lindsay (Armstrong) and husband Todd Smith; his adoring nieces and nephews – Sydney, Hayden, Robyn, Haley and Kelly; and his four-legged companion Mako.

The Fairhurst family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Adam’s entire medical team. Your commitment and compassion will always be remembered.

A viewing was held June 23 at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home in Middletown. Committal service is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24 at the funeral home.

