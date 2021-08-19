June A. Harris, 88, of Red Bank, passed away June 18, 2021, at Riverview Medical Center. She was born in Long Branch to the late Harry E. and Antoinette (DiPaola) Beyer. She was a member of the Red Bank Elks No. 233 Ladies Auxiliary and a longtime parishioner of the Fort Monmouth Catholic Church before its closing in 2011. She was an avid bowler and dog lover. June truly valued her independence, proud to live on her own despite physical ailments.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband James W. Harris Sr. in 2014 and her siblings, Paul, Grace, Rose, Carol, Harry and Robert. Surviving are her loving children, James W. Harris Jr. and his wife Dewi, Paul N. Harris and his wife Debbie and Patricia A. Debole and her husband Joe; her cherished grandchildren, Rian, Kiara, Paul, Sean and Christopher; her dear sister Joan Beyer; and her dear brother-in-law Gary Harness.

A visitation was held June 22 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was held June 23 at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in June’s memory to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724.

The article originally appeared in the June 24 – 30, 2021 print edition of The Two River Times.