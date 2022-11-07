Marilyn H. Altschul née Finnegan passed away quietly at home Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in The Bronx, New York and resided at Shady Oaks in Red Bank for the past 25 years.

In Marilyn’s youth, her family moved many times to various places in the New York City area but she enjoyed her high school years at the all-girls Catholic school of Notre Dame Academy on Staten Island.

Marilyn met her husband of 54 years, Frank J. Altschul Jr., on the commuter train from Red Bank to New York. Marilyn and Frank lived and raised their four children in Lincroft for almost 30 years. While Marilyn was primarily a homemaker, she held various secretarial jobs using skills learned at the Wood Secretarial School in New York City and proudly achieved a typing speed of over 120 wpm. She went back to work as a secretary when her young chickens flew the coop. She was a longtime and faithful parishioner of the Church of St. Leo the Great in Lincroft.

Marilyn and Frank enjoyed traveling together both nationally and internationally. Marilyn appreciated the arts, was fond of attending plays, loved many forms of music, and was an avid reader.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, George and Mary Finnegan, sister Dolores (Finnegan) Schneider, and husband Frank. Her legacy will continue to live on through her children, Frank J. Altschul III, Claire Altschul, Nancy (Don) Rago, and Laura Altschul. Marilyn adored and loved her grandchildren, Alex Lignelli, Tara Lignelli, Dylan Rago, Matthew (Alejandro Bascoy) McCue, and Rachel Erdo.

Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at St. Leo the Great Parish, 50 Hurleys Lane, Lincroft. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

