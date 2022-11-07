Robert Deaney, 87, of Middletown, passed away peacefully Oct. 17, 2022, at Bayside Manor in Keansburg. He was born in East Orange and lived in Middletown most of his life. Bob worked as a claims manager for Panobulk Logistics Inc. He was an avid New York sports fan and especially loved the New York Yankees. Bob was also a lifetime member of the Old Village Fire Company, spending many years in active service.

Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife Evelyn in 2018. Surviving are his three sons, Steven (Karen) Deaney, Michael (Jessica) Deaney, and Scott Deaney (Ryan Segura); daughter Nancy (Anthony) Flora; and six grandchildren, Samantha and Anthony Flora, and Shawn, Connor, Michael and William Deaney.

At Bob’s request, a private burial will be held at Glenwood Cemetery, West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob’s name to the Old Village Fire Company at oldvillagefc.org/donate.

Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.

The article originally appeared in the October 27 – November 3, 2022 print edition of The Two River Times.