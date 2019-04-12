McCullough, Teresa, Age: 71, Middletown

Teresa McCullough, 71, of Middletown, passed away peacefully March 25 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. She was born in Brooklyn, New York and lived in Staten Island before moving to Middletown in 1986.

Teresa worked as a Residential Manager for Developmental Disabilities Association of New Jersey in Middletown for over 30 years. She loved the arts – singing, dancing and especially playing the piano. She was a talented porcelain doll maker and enjoyed crocheting. Terry was a kind and giving person. She fostered children for many years. Her love of animals made her a strong advocate to rescue them. She will be sorely missed by all those who had the privilege of being part of her life.

Surviving are her loving husband of 45 years Clark McCullough; two sons, Scott McCullough and Jon McCullough; two daughters, Diana McCullough and her fiancé Sean Kelly and Candice Broderick; grandchildren, Jesse Broderick and Kent McCullough; brother and sister-in-law Donald and Patricia Weiss; and nephews, Don and David Weiss.

Visitation was held April 1 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services during visitation.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Teresa’s name to the SPCA at monmouthcountyspca.org or the humane society at humanesociety.org.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfuneralhome.com.





