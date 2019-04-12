Laveratt, Robert E., Age: 90, Ocoee, Florida

Robert E. Laveratt, 90, of Ocoee, Florida passed away March 26. Bob lived at Inspired Living Assisted Living Facility for the past year and a half.

Bob was born June 23, 1928 in Jersey City. He was a devoted patriot who served in the Korean War. Bob was well known to spontaneously sing his favorite song, “God Bless America.” He lived his adult life in Red Bank and was a proud member of Steamfitters Local 475 of Warren.

Bob was a true example of a community servant, dedicating 50 years of active service to the Navesink Hook and Ladder, Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to being an ex-captain, he served on numerous committees over the years. Additionally, Bob was a lifetime member of the New Jersey State Fireman’s Relief Association.

Bob is predeceased by his son Robert H. Laveratt. He is survived by his daughters, Nancie Laveratt Byrnes of Windermere, Florida, CJ Laveratt of West Long Branch, and Sharon Laveratt of Orlando, Florida. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Grant Williams, Sarah Laveratt, Bobby Laveratt and Patrick Byrnes.

Relatives and friends were invited to the visitation March 31 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was offered April 1 at St. James Catholic Church, Red Bank.

