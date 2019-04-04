Tesauro, Joyce M., Age: 71, Monmouth Beach

Joyce M. Tesauro, 71, of Monmouth Beach passed away March 18 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

She was born in Elmhurst, Queens to the late Enoch and Frances Holmes.

Joyce was a lifetime member of the Asbury Methodist Church in Long Branch and past member of the Monmouth Beach P.T.A. She served as an executive assistant with a number of Monmouth County companies to include Electronic Concepts, Solar Industries, and TAM Electronics.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, John (Andy); and her loving children and their spouses, Amanda M. and Robert Kazalonis, and John A. and Marissa Tesauro. Also surviving are her dear granddaughters, Emma and Annabel Kazalonis and Charlotte Tesauro; her dear brother Richard Holmes and his wife Joanna; and her fond nephew Daniel Holmes.

Visitation was held March 21 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A funeral home service was held March 22 with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery immediately following.

Please consider donations in Joyce’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at michaeljfox.org.

Please visit Joyce’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.