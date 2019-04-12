Batista, Mary Ruela, Age: 97, Toms River

Mary (Maria) Ruela Batista, age 97 of Toms River, died peacefully March 27.

Mary was born Jan. 10, 1922 in Murtosa, Portugal to Felicidade (Pereira) and Antonio Jose Ruela. The family migrated to America in 1937.

Mary and her family resided in Carteret, then moved to Newark in 1942. She continued to live in Newark until she moved to Toms River in 2012.

She enjoyed traveling, cooking and sewing for her friends and family, babysitting for her grandchildren, and watching sports.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, her husband Louis Batista of 48 years, her brother Jose Ruela, and her twin sister Virginia Soares.

She is survived by her younger brother Anthony Ruela; her two daughters, Felicidade and her husband John Santos, and Eliza and her husband Fred DiOrio; five grandchildren, Noelle and her husband Robert Immediato, Rick DiOrio and his wife Meghan, Kenneth Santos and his wife Cristina, David Santos and his wife Roberta, and John Santos Jr. and his wife Jaqueline; as well as 14 great-grandchildren, Bradley, Luca, Cruz, Antonio, Victoria, Cristian, Tea, Benjamin, Riley, Jack, Natalie, John III (Jake), Graydon and Brooke. She also leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation was March 29 at Thompson Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Funeral Mass was held March 30 at the Church of the Nativity, Fair Haven. Interment was at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

