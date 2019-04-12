Bergmann, Eric G., Age: 45, Camden

Eric G. Bergmann, 45, passed away at Cooper University Health Care in Camden Feb. 21 after a long bout with melanoma.

He is survived by his parents, Barbara Figaro Stratton and Clyde Jay Stratton of Eatontown.

Eric was a graduate of Marist College and was an avid runner, an accomplished athlete and achieved Iron Man status.

Eric previously worked in the health field for several pharmaceutical corporations, including Johnson & Johnson and Cardinal Health, as a physiologist and logistics support manager. He was also self-employed as a consultant to several health-based organizations for several years.

Eric leaves three children, Ethan, Olivia and Alex, who will all miss him. He is also survived by the love of his life, his fiancée Annie; his siblings, William and Kathleen Rupy, Frederick, William and Matthew Stratton, Linda Graczyk and Sally Zegas; his aunts and uncles, Tanya, Paul, Tamara and John Amelchenko; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation was held March 1 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian burial was held March 2 at St. Dorothea’s RC Church in Eatontown. Interment was in Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation at melanoma.org or to fccancerfoundation.org.

Please visit Eric’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.

