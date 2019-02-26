Middletown Wants Microgrid Grant for Emergency Power

Paul Heitmann, a consultant with Businovation LLC, made a presentation at the meeting.

MIDDLETOWN – A New York-based real estate and infrastructure investment firm said last week that it is interested in partnering with Middletown on the construction of a microgrid to supply the community with backup power.

David R. Soares, president and CEO of Lexden Capital, made his presentation Feb. 13 during an information session at the Middletown Arts Center about the project. He said the firm would work with the township from the pre-construction phase, through such steps as engineering, to building the grid.

“Through us, we can guarantee a price and a completion date,” he said. “We can have an operating system delivering power in under 30 months.”

“My interests are aligned with you,” he said to an audience that included township officials and others. “I want this service to get online efficiently and on time, because I don’t make any money otherwise.”

The project does not have a price tag yet or a location.

Paul Heitmann, president of Businovation and consultant on the project, said in a phone interview Feb.14 that the location of the grid would be determined during the upcoming design phase of the project. There was some initial thought of putting the entire grid at Naval Weapons Station Earle, but nothing has been finalized, he said.

Middletown was hit hard in 2012 when Super Storm Sandy caused widespread and prolonged power outages. In 2017 Middletown received a $150,000 grant from the state Board of Public Utilities to create a feasibility study for a microgrid to supply power to “critical facilities” located in a 3.5-mile span of the township. Among other places, those include public schools, the municipal Sewage Authority, Naval Weapons Station Earle and traffic signals on Routes 35 and 36 and Leonardville Road.

At the information meeting, municipal administrator Anthony P. Mercantante said the report is completed and went to the BPU for review.

“So we expect to hear in a couple of months where we stand,” he said.

In an email Feb.15, Mercantante said the “BPU is supposed to select three or four proposals to go to the next phase for more detailed design, along with additional funding.”

In all, the BPU awarded 13 grants to towns and others to create feasibility reports for microgrids.

“Staff is in the process of evaluating the 13 micro-grid feasibility studies that have been submitted and determining next steps,” said BPU spokesman Peter Peretzman in an email Feb. 14.

The microgrid would supply power to the sites identified in the report, even in non-emergencies. A system relying upon a renewable energy source like solar would help the township immediately in case of an outage or a shortage, one Middletown official said at the information session.

“So there’s no delay and, most importantly, the power gets generated locally,” said township committeeman Kevin M. Settembrino. “We don’t have to wait for power from outside the region.” The township’s normal electricity provider is Jersey Central Power & Light.

“JCP&L has committed to working with the BPU, municipalities like Middletown and their consultants as they work to conduct feasibility studies related to development of microgrids and is providing information to help inform the studies,” JCP&L spokeswoman Jennifer Young said by email Feb.15. “It’s very early in the process and too soon to say how JCP&L might integrate with a microgrid in the future, but we will continue to engage in the process to determine the microgrid potential in Middletown.”

