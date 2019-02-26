After 62 Years, the Shrewsbury Chorale Sings On

The Shrewsbury Chorale in concert at the Unitarian Church in Lincroft.

Courtesy Shrewsbury Chorale



By Eileen Moon

If music be the food of love, as Shakespeare proposed in his play, “Twelfth Night,” it’s no wonder that members of the Shrewsbury Chorale continue to gather once a week, year after year, to feast on the music of classical composers with a dedication that endures all the twists and turns that life can offer.

Founded in 1957 by conductor Alden Hammond, the group is currently celebrating its 62nd season. Over the decades, the chorale has earned numerous honors, representing the state of New Jersey during a concert at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. and performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

There are presently 34 members of the chorale who hail from all over Monmouth County. Many are longtime members.

The group rehearses in Lincroft every Tuesday from September to June from 7:45 to 10 p.m.

“I’ve been a member since 2010,” said Roberta Kilduff, who is also the group’s publicity chair. She belonged to the chorale in the 1980s and 1990s, then took an extended break when life got busy.

“Once I retired, I came back,” said Kilduff, who taught music in Middletown’s elementary schools for many years.

Steve Leech, Shrewsbury Chorale president, has been a member of the group since 1986.

“It gives me a group of like-minded people to sing with,” he said. “We do great music and that’s the commitment they bring. It’s one night a week guaranteed.”

Leech played clarinet in his high school band and later picked up the guitar and mandolin, concentrating on folk music.

In addition to his work with the chorale, he also sings in his church choir, Trinity Episcopal in Red Bank, and performs in Irish music group the Kilkenny Cats. He’ll be playing with that group at Christ Church in Shrewsbury the evening of March 16.

His involvement with the Shrewsbury Chorale came about because his wife talked him into it, Leech said. At the time, they were both working at Bell Labs and a colleague suggested that his wife Laura Leech join the chorale. “She was recruited and we were recruited,” he said.

What does it take to become a member of the chorale? “You need to have a decent voice,” said Kilduff. “You have to be able to match pitch. It’s helpful to be able to read choral music.”

Anyone who has learned to play an instrument likely has the skills to sight-read, Leech said. “You have to be able to figure out what the rhythm is and be able to move up and down a scale. People that have that sort of instrumental background already know much of what they need to know.

Sight-reading tends to scare off people that shouldn’t be scared of it,” Leech noted.

Twice a year, in September and January, the chorale holds open rehearsals, inviting aspiring members to audition for the group. While interested singers are welcome to connect with the group anytime during the season, because of the demands of rehearsing for the chorale’s three formal concerts each year, they prefer new members start at the beginning of each rehearsal season.

Their most recent open rehearsal period in January brought them seven new members. “Some of the music is very challenging to sing,” said Kilduff. “We do have rehearsal aids so members can listen to their parts and rehearse at home.”

They also perform lighter music, such as Gershwin, and patriotic “Americana” tunes. “We usually save the lighter music for our June performance,” Kilduff said.

Singing together week after week helps friendships form as well. “You become close, like a family,” Kilduff said.

While she admits to a particular liking for Brahms, she’s found that once she begins learning a new piece of music, it becomes a favorite. “Once you start singing it, you love it,” she said.

“I really love it because it gives me the opportunity to sing challenging and beautiful music and to perform it. You bring music to the community.”

In addition to their three formal concerts each year, members of the chorale also participate in smaller events and accept invitations for ensemble singing for private and public audiences.

Last December, members participated in Red Bank’s Holiday Happenings performance series, caroling outside the Dublin House on Monmouth Street.

Members under write their activities through donations, dues of about $100 a season and a few fundraising events, including a dinner, performance and gift auction once a year at St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean Township and a garage sale taking place this year at the United Methodist Church of Oakhurst at 9 a.m. March 23.

They’re now at work on their April 28 concert, “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy,” featuring works by Vivaldi, Britten and Handel. The concert will be performed with a chamber orchestra and conducted by guest conductor Joshua Anand Slater.

The season will conclude with a June performance, “Bardolatry,” featuring 19 choruses from eight of Shakespeare’s plays under the direction of guest conductor and accompanist John Balme.

This article was first published in the Feb. 21-27, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

