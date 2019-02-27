Fort Tours Planned For Oceanport

A rendering of the proposed New Jersey City University campus on the former Fort Monmouth in Oceanport.

Courtesy FMERA



By Laura D.C. Kolnoski

OCEANPORT – Bruce Steadman, executive director of the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) announced Monday that free tours are being organized of fort properties within Oceanport’s borders. The bus excursions, hosted by FMERA officials, are tentatively scheduled for March, he said.

“In our continuing effort to promote transparency and community spirit, we are working with Mayor Jay Coffey for another series of bus tours for Oceanport residents,” Steadman said. “We want to let interested parties see the real estate and learn about the projects.” The 1,127-acre fort also spans portions of Eatontown and Tinton Falls. All three mayors are voting FMERA members.

“We did bus tours two years ago,” Coffey said Monday. “It’s time for another bus tour to see what’s been done and what the potential is. As the fort gets built, it will also impact the surrounding towns and communities.”

The announcement comes on the heels of a contentious week during which some borough residents and council members balked at New Jersey City University’s (NJCU) plans for a satellite campus to be built in three phases, beginning with the fort’s Squier Hall, a two-story, 76,538-square-foot administration building on Sherrill Avenue, built in 1935.

At the Sept. 25 regular monthly FMERA meeting, the board information packet, available to the public, detailed the proposal by KKF University Enterprises LLC “for the renovation of Squier Hall for lease to NJCU for a baccalaureate completion site for educational coursework similar to the university’s current programming at the Wall Higher Education Center. Those programs, including nursing, national security studies, and business would be relocated to Squier Hall. In the future, KKF may develop a residence hall and possible future additional academic buildings on site to accommodate the newly established student body of up to 800 students and potentially use the parcel for parking and recreational uses.” KKF will invest a minimum of $10.4 million in the project’s first phase.

Opposition, primarily focused on future potential dormitories, building heights and safety, traffic, and environmental concerns, surfaced after Oceanport officials and residents were asked to offer comments and input on a FMERA plan amendment in December that would allow for new buildings. The plans are available on the home page of Oceanport’s website, oceanportboro.com. The mandatory 45-day comment period ends Thursday, March 21.

As reported in last week’s The Two River Times, Robert Proto, an Oceanport councilman also wants potential dormitory rooms to count toward the borough’s mandated residential total.

“There must be 720 residential units in Oceanport with 20 percent affordable housing as per state legislation,” Coffey said. “The town would grow by a third. Oceanport’s 400 fort acres will have a much different vibe than the rest of the borough, just as Monmouth Racetrack is different from the neighborhood it’s in. There will be four liquor licenses, restaurants and other commercial entities. It will be a lot of commerce. It’s a huge under taking for a small town and the biggest thing that has happened in Oceanport’s 100-year history. So far it hasn’t negatively impacted the borough. Four percent of our revenue now comes from fort properties. That could become 20 percent or more.”

Regarding NJCU, Coffey said he believes KKF “will not do something that is objectionable to Oceanport” and that having a college within its borders is good for the borough.

“The question is what happens as the university develops,” he said. “There are different ways of thinking about how big it should be. It will impact our municipal services. In my view it’s a net positive. The school will generate revenue. We’ll see what happens with Phases II and III.” He added that 20 pages of commentary have been prepared by borough planning experts and emergency service providers on the amendment.

“FMERA is pleased to see Oceanport residents engaged in the discussion and welcomes constructive comments,” Steadman said. “FMERA cannot comment on statements being made now about the project. At the conclusion of this 45-day period FMERA will review and consider comments. We’re charged with changing and improving 400 acres in Oceanport where $300 to 400 million in investment is possible, resulting in millions for Oceanport. That’s the goal. We’re not trying to hide things or make people angry. The mayor has been a great partner and many residents are supportive. We want a positive outcome for Oceanport and future students.”

Steadman noted that FMERA conducts ongoing ad-hoc committee meetings with all three municipalities on various fort matters and the university project would have been discussed prior to the deal with KKF being formally announced last September.

Regarding zoning issues, Steadman said when FMERA statutes were written by the state more than 10 years ago, “land use rules were designed to be consistent with current zoning laws in the three towns. The reuse plan is the primary document, but if it becomes obsolete or there’s a better and higher use for a fort parcel” the amendment process kicks in.

Steadman said a 10-year tax proceed stream of $32 million for Oceanport would fund any increases in borough costs for streets, the police department and school-aged children.

“I believe Oceanport has a voice,” Coffey concluded. “Inherent conflict is part of the cake. We will sit down, discuss it and work with FMERA.”

This article was first published in the Feb. 21-27, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

