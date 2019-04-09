On Tap: Fort Microbrewery Expansion Approved

Updated renderings depict the revised, expanded plan for the new The Loft Brewery in Fort Monmouth’s historic former Dance Hall in Oceanport, now under renovation.

Courtesy Regional Development Group

By Laura D.C. Kolnoski

OCEANPORT – The new multi-use microbrewery coming to Fort Monmouth’s former Dance Hall has cleared the first hurdle to expanding its original size and space plan.

At the March 20 monthly meeting of the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA), voting members approved a plan amendment that will allow The Loft Brewery, still under renovation, to add 5,900 additional square feet, increasing its capital investment in the redevelopment project from $1.5 million to $4.6 million.

Purchase of the 16,420-square-foot building on 4.2 acres by Regional Development Group, LLC (RDG) began in 2016 and closed in April 2018. RDG paid $120,000 “as is” for the 1940s-era Dance Hall, heavily damaged in Super Storm Sandy. Following approvals by FMERA and Oceanport officials, work got underway to save much of the historic structure’s ambiance while modernizing it into a microbrewery, restaurant and entertainment complex. The interior features an open floor plan with an exposed wood truss ceiling.

Last year, Fuller “Trip” Brooks, co-founder of RDG, told The Two River Times, “Most of the roof disappeared and needs to be rebuilt.”

A new LLC, The Loft Partnership, was created by RDG specifically for this project. Brooks said increasing the size and scope of the project addresses an area need.

“Anyone looking to have a party, wedding, bar mitzvah or business meeting in a rustic industrial space would have to travel to the Foundry in Brooklyn or the Cork Factory in (Lancaster) Pennsylvania, a two hour ride,” he said. “Now they will have a space in Monmouth County. We believe if we build it they will come!”

The expanded plan includes a new front entrance and lobby and larger kitchen and offices. An additional courtyard will be added, along with all-season outdoor space. Approval of the changes by Oceanport officials is the next step. While a microbrewery was not originally envisioned in redevelopment plans for the parcel, officials now point to it as an example of their willingness to consider viable, alternative, “outside-the-box” proposals.

“It’s going to be pretty nice,” Robert Lucky, FMERA chairman told the board, adding he had seen an “impressive” video that should be released to the public soon.

A design concept shows the mezzanine overlooking the dining area.

Courtesy Regional Development Group

“The developers plan to create a place for locals, workers and community members to enjoy,” said Sarah Giberson, FMERA senior marketing development officer. “We’re looking to attract a new wave of tech innovators, creative thinkers and engaged citizens to Fort Monmouth. Access to culture, specialty food and drink and quality outdoor space are all a part of the equation.”

Management is required to create 48 permanent, full-time jobs within 18 months of occupancy or pay a penalty. Brooks said bookings for events during 2020 will commence soon.

In Other FMERA News

• Following the recent FMERA-sponsored fort bus tour for Oceanport residents, officials said additional tours will be announced soon for residents of Eatontown and Tinton Falls.

• Forty-four pages of public comments regarding KKF University Enterprises LLC’s Phase One plans to redevelop Squier Hall into a location of New Jersey City University (NJCU) are under review by FMERA staff. Officials said they will respond to all comments and address the matter at their next meeting April 17.

• A Request for Offers to Purchase has been reissued for the fort’s Expo Theater, an 18,833-square-foot entertainment facility on 7 acres with a 995-seat auditorium built in 1968 along the Avenue of Memories (Route 537). Originally intended primarily for theater use, the new purchase parameters now “provide greater flexibility in the property’s redevelopment.” Retail, restaurant and/or office uses would now be permitted in addition to entertainment. The initial RFOTP drew two responses. One was noncompliant and the other was withdrawn.

• Monmouth County Freeholder Lillian Burry, the county’s FMERA representative, has been nominated by FMERA members to receive the national 2019 John Lynch Base Redevelopment award. The award, bestowed by the Association of Defense Communities, recognizes individuals, “who have been essential in ensuring that a community or local redevelopment authority has helped address specific economic needs following base realignment or closure.”

• Burry is credited with securing several fort parcels for county use, including a recreation complex, new satellite Veteran’s Services Office, and the former Motor Pool, now a second strategic location for Monmouth County Public Works and its emergency equipment. She has also been involved in historic and open space preservation at the fort. Award recipients will be announced before the official June ceremony in Washington, DC.

This article was first published in the March 28-April 3, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

