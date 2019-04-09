Hands-On Learning For Future Scientists on NJ Makers Day

Photos by Patrick Olivero

MIDDLETOWN – March 23 marked the fifth annual NJ Makers Day and the Middletown Library was the place to be to experience all things crafting, inventing, and DIY for kids of all ages. Children learned crafts and performed science experiments with the help of high school volunteers from all around the Two River area, learned about hydroponics in the RWJ Barnabas Wellness on Wheels bus, looked through one of many telescopes to learn about astronomy from the S*T*A*R Astronomy Club, met prize-winning teen inventor Amanda Shayna Ahteck, experienced virtual reality with the help of oasisVRX and much more. Many attendees were inspired to try their hands at building and creating with the only limit being their imagination.

This article was first published in the March 28-April 3, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

