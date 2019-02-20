Open Skate is Great at The Armory in Red Bank

Photos by Patrick Olivero

RED BANK – When the Red Bank Armory Ice Complex is open for public skating on the weekend, the rink fills with fun seekers, young and old. Some look like they’ve clearly done this before, gently skating their crossovers, weaving in and around the more cautious beginners, and showing off their swizzles. Others are working hard on their two-foot glides and the snowplow stop. And then there are the first-timers bravely venturing forward with the aid of “walkers,” a parent’s hand or the always stable wall, who hopefully remember that falling is all part of the learning process. The Red Bank Armory Ice Complex holds open public skates most Fridays from 8 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for children 12 and under. Skate rental is $4.

This article was first published in the Feb.14-20, 2019 print edition of The Two River Times.

