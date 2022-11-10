Patricia A. Rafferty, 84, of Middletown, passed away Oct. 27, 2022. She was born in New York and lived in the same home where she raised her family in Middletown since 1960. Toward the end of her life, she was adamant about remaining in the home where she had created so much history and leaves behind so many memories and love.

Patricia was a wonderful homemaker. She took great pride in her home. She enjoyed tending to her yard, feeding the birds, eating out, and shopping. She maintained her independence for as long as she could and was still behind the wheel of her car at the age of 84.

Above all things she loved spending time with her family and caring for them.

Surviving are her two daughters, Claire (Bob) Anderson and Margie Rafferty (George Criscione); Richard Rafferty (Susan Madorran); nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and nephew, John (Mary) Nulty.

Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard in 2009.

Visitation was held Nov. 1 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were Nov. 2 at the funeral home. Entombment followed at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

