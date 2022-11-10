Lillian Irene Roswell

Lillian Irene (Rogner) Roswell of Lincroft passed away Oct. 27, 2022, at Brandywine Senior Living in Shrewsbury.

Lillian was born in Newark, attended Arts High School, worked for the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, and lived in Irvington and Maplewood before moving to Lincroft.

Lillian was predeceased by her parents, George Rogner and Lillian Irene (Sheridan) Rogner; her brothers, Lewis Rogner and Michael Milan; and her sister Betty Ann Reagor.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Edwin L. Roswell III; her sister Lila Alger of Manteo, North Carolina; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Lillian loved her house and garden in Lincroft. She especially loved all kinds of music and had a lovely soprano voice, singing at times in choirs and around a friend’s piano at gatherings.

A memorial gathering was held Nov. 2 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank.

