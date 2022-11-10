Ruben Carrasquillo, 59, passed away Oct. 30, 2022. Born March 29, 1973, in Puerto Rico, he was a U.S. citizen and resident of the greater Port Monmouth/Middletown area for over 50 years. He worked all of his life as an auto body technician for various auto body shops, eventually opening his own auto body facility named ARC Auto Body LLC in 1999 in Port Monmouth. He was also an avid sailor, crewing on and restoring sail boats.

Ruben’s true skill was as an outstanding expert in antique and classic car and truck restoration; he could solve restoration problems which many others could not.

He is survived by his brother Sergio and family in Puerto Rico, his former wife, and his good friends, Richard Dalton, Harold Nolan, Jim Glass, Stanley Werner and Ernie Vokland.

As per his wishes, no services will be held after his cremation.

